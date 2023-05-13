Summer Rae sends a message after Roman Reigns embarrasses The Usos on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns' intense promo on SmackDown received big praise from Summer Rae on Twitter.

Reigns wasn't happy over The Usos losing their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief received an apology from Jey on behalf of The Usos on SmackDown.

Paul Heyman revealed that Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa would be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief then said he would dedicate the eventual victory to The Wild Samoans.

Summer Rae was quite impressed with Reigns' promo and heaped praise on Paul Heyman as well.

"Damn…..that’s good 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Touche Touche can’t wait to see that tag match. Also, Heyman is the mf’ing goat. Just watching him in the back of the segment the WHOLE time he is on. Putting every single person in that ring over. The smallest mannerisms even. He’s too good," she wrote.

Roman Reigns is looking to add more championships to his repertoire

Reigns won the Universal Title at Payback 2020 three years ago. He then won the WWE title from Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Reigns aims to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions, along with Solo Sikoa.

Meanwhile, cracks are showing up in The Bloodline again, as Jimmy Uso almost attacked Reigns on SmackDown tonight. If it hadn't been for Jey Uso, one wonders what Jimmy would have done.

History has repeatedly shown that factions don't last forever, and The Bloodline is bound to implode somewhere down the line. It would be interesting to see what eventually causes the end of this dominant stable.

What do you think of Summer Rae's tweet? Did you enjoy The Bloodline's segment on SmackDown?

