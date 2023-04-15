Female WWE veteran wants to join The Bloodline

Everybody wants to be a part of The Bloodline unless you are Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, or Matt Riddle. The wife of Jimmy Uso, Naomi, may no longer be with WWE, but an old friend and colleague of hers, Summer Rae, wanted to join The Bloodline.

We may not see Naomi in WWE for a long time. She confirmed in an Instagram comment that she is done with the company, but her husband, Jimmy Uso, still has a crucial role in the most important storyline in years. Many hoped that Naomi would join her husband in The Bloodline, but that wasn't meant to be.

As for her old colleague, female WWE veteran Summer Rae (known by her real name as Danielle Moinet) watched the opening segment of SmackDown and said that she wished she was a Uso before asking Naomi to hook her up.

"Honestly, I wish I was an Uso. @TheTrinity_Fatu what can you do for me sis?" she wrote.

What's in store for The Bloodline at Backlash 2023?

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were on the verge of a two-on-three ambush at the hands of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. The recently-returned Matt Riddle was the one who saved the day as he instantly targeted Solo Sikoa to set up the main event of SmackDown.

From the looks of things, the Undisputed Tag Team Titles will not be defended at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Instead, it looks like WWE is heading for a six-man tag team match featuring Owens, Zayn, and Riddle vs. The Usos and Sikoa.

It has been an intense feud that has been going on for a while. It will be interesting to see how it plays out. The Usos getting a rematch for the titles is inevitable, and it could happen at the Night of Champions later in May in Saudi Arabia.

