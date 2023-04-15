Create

Recently returned 37-year-old-star helps Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens take out The Bloodline on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified Apr 15, 2023 06:27 IST
Solo Sikoa has found a new adversary
The Bloodline have been a busy bunch with their rivalry with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, even without the presence of Roman Reigns. This week on SmackDown, the recently returned superstar, Matt Riddle, helped the Tag Team Champions take out The Bloodline.

It all began with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn opening the show on SmackDown, and they were quickly interrupted by The Bloodline. After their back-and-forth promo, it was a clear two-on-three situation heading into the ring, but Matt Riddle came out of nowhere and targeted Solo Sikoa first.

Matt Riddle, 37 years old, returned on the RAW after WrestleMania. He even appeared on SmackDown later the same week to confirm that he will be a part of the story against The Bloodline.

It makes sense since he was written off television via an attack from The Bloodline - used to cover up his rehab stint. Either way, it's been four months since then, and since it was specifically Solo Sikoa who took him out in December, he is targeting the enforcer of The Bloodline.

As a result, Adam Pearce booked Riddle vs. Sikoa in the main event.

Sami Zayn warned Riddle about the danger of facing Solo Sikoa, who has only been pinned once on the main roster.

