Tony Khan has reportedly held talks with 6-time WWE Women's Champion regarding AEW debut

With the second installment of Forbidden Door pay-per-view just around the corner, a former WWE Women's Champion may be gearing up for her AEW debut.

The superstar in question is none other than Mercedes Moné. Before walking out of WWE last year, Moné was one of the biggest names on the stacked roster of the company. After her exit from the Stamford-based promotion, she had a run in the Japanese pro-wrestling scene, taking on stars like Kairi.

Mercedes recently lost a title match against AEW star Willow Nightingale, which could be an angle for her to make her All-Elite debut. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan has already held talks with her regarding the same. The report stated:

"While Khan would not definitively comment on whether she would have been part of the card, any such plans were derailed last month when she broke her ankle in a match against Willow Nightingale to crown the first NJPW Strong women’s champion. Multiple sources close to Khan have confirmed that there were significant discussions with Moné, which bodes well for a potential appearance in the future." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Sports Illustrated: In regards to Forbidden Door, multiple sources close to Tony Khan have confirmed that there were significant discussions with Mercedes Moné, which bodes well for a potential AEW appearance in the future. Sports Illustrated: In regards to Forbidden Door, multiple sources close to Tony Khan have confirmed that there were significant discussions with Mercedes Moné, which bodes well for a potential AEW appearance in the future. https://t.co/3oehhMZp6f

The former WWE Superstar also received a threat from AEW star Toni Storm

After a rather dominant showing against Jamie Hayter, Toni Storm bagged the AEW Women's title at Double or Nothing.

During the subsequent media scrum, Storm was asked about whether she would like to work with Mercedes Moné. She had a definitive reply in terms of facing her.

"Either, I mean I don't know about the group, I don't know if she's Outcast material. But I mean I'll whoop her @$$ as well, break her other foot, it'll be good," Storm said. [1:11:30 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the former WWE superstar will make an appearance in AEW someday.

Do you want to see Mercedes in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes