Mercedes Moné status for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II revealed - Reports

Amidst rumors of the Mercedes Moné potentially debuting in AEW, a disappointing report has seemingly squashed fans' hopes.

The former WWE champion had been the talk of the town since walking out of the Stamford-based promotion. She had been one of the biggest stars on the roster at the time, having won multiple titles on RAW and SmackDown. Afterward, she participated in several matches on the Japanese pro-wrestling scene.

Moné was rumored to be potentially appearing in the Jacksonville-based promotion, inciting varied reactions from fans. However, a recent report from Fightful Select has revealed that Tony Khan had inquired into the possibility of her appearing at Forbidden Door this year. The report claims that AEW had talks with NJPW about the same as far back as January.

Previous reports claimed that Tony Khan had also talked with Mercedes Moné. However, there is still no confirmed news of her future at the moment.

With Mercedes Moné currently out with an injury, it seems unlikely that she will be a part of the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view this year. Only time will tell what is next for her down the line.

