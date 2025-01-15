32-year-old star claims she "felt like a h*e" in WWE: "Now in AEW I'm the pimp"

AEW star Mercedes Mone was part of WWE for almost a decade. She won many accolades in the company and was one of its top stars. But when she joined All Elite Wrestling, The CEO's career took a turn for the better. She is now the highest-paid female wrestler in the industry.

On a popular daytime talk show called Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd, The CEO revealed the best piece of advice that her first cousin Snoop Dogg gave her.

"He’s given me the best advice of my whole career. I remember going to WrestleMania with him when I was 16 and I’m letting him know, one day, that I want to be a wrestler. He’s like, 'Cousin, you want to do it, I believe in you.' And so many times I’ve called him up and he’s told me before and this is advice for everybody. Sometimes in life, you gotta be a ho*."

Mone added that she followed Dogg's advice and worked relentlessly in WWE to transition into the boss of her own life in AEW.

"I said, 'What do you mean by that?' He’s like, 'Just sometimes in life, you got to be a ho*. You gotta put your head down, do your work, just do it as good as you can until you become a pimp. You gotta work so hard until you become a pimp and a pimp means to be The CEO of your life. And I was like you know this makes a lot of sense cause back in the day I felt like a ho* but now in AEW I'm the pimp and The CEO of my life and I feel good." [6:15 - 7:15]

Mone is currently a triple champion, holding titles in AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and RevPro Wrestling.

Thunder Rosa wants an Iron Woman match against AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone

Thunder Rosa recently had an interview with Tim Hann Rivera, where she was asked to name some of her dream opponents. In response, Rosa said she would love to face Mercedes Mone in an Iron Woman match.

“I just want to beat her a**. I just want to beat everybody’s a**. But I don’t want to do a street fight. I would love to do, because she’s been having some bada** matches, she did this in NXT with Bayley, I want to do an Iron Woman match with her. It’s time for her. She likes doing some crazy sh**, and I think she’s at another level, and that would definitely put my a** in shape. I really do want to do that."

La Mera Mera is a former AEW Women's World Champion. She hoped to become the champion a second time but failed in her quest. Rosa couldn't defeat The Glamour Mariah May in a Tijuana Street Fight at Worlds End 2024.

