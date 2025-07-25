Tony Khan's AEW has become a formidable wrestling promotion since its inception in 2019. It has attracted interest from many emerging talents, including a popular star on the independent circuit.The aforementioned star, who is an acclaimed wrestler in Major League Wrestling (MLW), is Richard Holliday. Known as the Narcissist on the indies, Holliday has been thriving as a major talent in promotions like GCW and is also set to host his own wrestling show, titled &quot;Richard Holliday Presents: Narcissistic Behavior.”He recently caught up with MuscleManMalcolm of Muscle Memory for an interview, who visited the location of Richard Holliday's upcoming event. The host asked if &quot;those three letters&quot;, referring to major promotions like WWE and All Elite Wrestling, the latter of which is owned by Tony Khan, should be attached to his name, and Holliday was open to the idea of joining them.&quot;sure ... sure absolutely, the industry interests me.&quot; [6:01-6:05]Richard Holliday has been reported to be backstage on previous AEW shows and not seen anywhere close to WWE. Moreover, he was also part of the Dynasty with current All Elite star MJF and Alex Hammerstone. So there could be a huge possibility that Holliday lands a deal with AEW if an opportunity presents itself.Tony Khan is not to be blamed for WWE legend's failed run in AEW, says veteranTony Khan brought about a revolution in the wrestling world with his promotion, AEW, as a direct competitor to WWE. Over the years, many superstars from the Stamford-based promotion have jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling; however, they have not all had a successful run. The same was true for legendary star Jeff Hardy. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believed that Hardy's failed tenure was not Tony Khan's fault.&quot;I like Jeff a lot. But Jeff messed up a lot of times. And, you know, there's going to be a hesitancy to, you know, invest money in Jeff and give Jeff a push with the track record Jeff has. I mean, it's it's it's really that simple. I don't blame Tony Khan at all,&quot; Russo said.Should Richard Holliday show serious interest in joining AEW if an offer comes his way, on the table, it remains to be seen if he would thrive in All Elite Wrestling, much like he did on the independent circuit.