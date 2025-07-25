  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 32-year-old star cryptically confirms interest in joining AEW

32-year-old star cryptically confirms interest in joining AEW

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:47 GMT
A popular wrestler showed interest in joining Tony Khan
A popular wrestler showed interest in joining Tony Khan's AEW (Image via Tony Khan's X and Richard Holliday's Instagram)

Tony Khan's AEW has become a formidable wrestling promotion since its inception in 2019. It has attracted interest from many emerging talents, including a popular star on the independent circuit.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is an acclaimed wrestler in Major League Wrestling (MLW), is Richard Holliday. Known as the Narcissist on the indies, Holliday has been thriving as a major talent in promotions like GCW and is also set to host his own wrestling show, titled "Richard Holliday Presents: Narcissistic Behavior.”

He recently caught up with MuscleManMalcolm of Muscle Memory for an interview, who visited the location of Richard Holliday's upcoming event. The host asked if "those three letters", referring to major promotions like WWE and All Elite Wrestling, the latter of which is owned by Tony Khan, should be attached to his name, and Holliday was open to the idea of joining them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"sure ... sure absolutely, the industry interests me." [6:01-6:05]

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

youtube-cover
Ad

Richard Holliday has been reported to be backstage on previous AEW shows and not seen anywhere close to WWE. Moreover, he was also part of the Dynasty with current All Elite star MJF and Alex Hammerstone. So there could be a huge possibility that Holliday lands a deal with AEW if an opportunity presents itself.

Ad

Tony Khan is not to be blamed for WWE legend's failed run in AEW, says veteran

Tony Khan brought about a revolution in the wrestling world with his promotion, AEW, as a direct competitor to WWE. Over the years, many superstars from the Stamford-based promotion have jumped ship to All Elite Wrestling; however, they have not all had a successful run. The same was true for legendary star Jeff Hardy. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo believed that Hardy's failed tenure was not Tony Khan's fault.

Ad
"I like Jeff a lot. But Jeff messed up a lot of times. And, you know, there's going to be a hesitancy to, you know, invest money in Jeff and give Jeff a push with the track record Jeff has. I mean, it's it's it's really that simple. I don't blame Tony Khan at all," Russo said.

Should Richard Holliday show serious interest in joining AEW if an offer comes his way, on the table, it remains to be seen if he would thrive in All Elite Wrestling, much like he did on the independent circuit.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications