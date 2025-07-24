"I don't blame Tony Khan at all"- Former world champion reveals why Jeff Hardy's run in AEW didn't work out (Exclusive)

Jeff Hardy is a veteran of the professional wrestling industry, having wrestled in promotions like WWE, AEW, and TNA throughout his storied career. The 47-year-old has been an active wrestler since the 1990s and achieved success in every company. However, his run with Tony Khan's promotion has much left to be desired.

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo recently revealed why Hardy's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion didn't work out. The high flyer signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022, joining his brother, Matt Hardy, who was already in the company. However, his legal troubles disrupted most of his tenure in AEW, something that had become a regular occurrence with Jeff.

While talking about the former six-time World Champion on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that Jeff Hardy messed up a lot. He even said that he doesn't blame Tony Khan for Hardy's failed run in the promotion.

"I like Jeff a lot. But Jeff messed up a lot of times. And, you know, there's going to be a hesitancy to, you know, invest money in Jeff and give Jeff a push with the track record Jeff has. I mean, it's it's it's really that simple. I don't blame Tony Khan at all," Russo said. [3:12 onwards]

Ever since leaving AEW, both Jeff and Matt Hardy made their return to TNA in 2024. They have since won the TNA World Tag Team Championship and even made an appearance on WWE NXT as part of the working relationship between the two promotions.

