32-year-old star issues warning to Mina Shirakawa after blockbuster AEW debut

A major star just made her AEW debut this week. She has now issued a warning to Mina Shirakawa.

Ad

Thekla is a name that has become very popular among the Japanese wrestling circuit. She had been competing in Japan for the past several years and spent most of her time in Stardom, where she was one of the top stars in the promotion. During her time in there, she won the Goddess of Stardom and the Artist of Stardom Titles. As her star power continued to rise, she gained a lot of traction around the world and ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.

Ad

Trending

This week on AEW Dynamite, Thekla made her shocking debut and assaulted Jamie Hayter. Following this, the Jacksonville-based promotion posted a clip of her debut on social media. Mina Shirakawa reacted negatively, expressing her unhappiness at seeing her former colleague in the Tony Khan-led company. Consequently, the 32-year-old sent a warning on X/Twitter to Shirakawa that she was next.

"hi b**ch 👋 you're next."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mina Shirakawa sent a message after losing at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

After officially becoming All Elite earlier this year, Mina Shirakawa shocked the world when she won the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Four-Way Match against Toni Storm, AZM, and Skye Blue.

Following this, she challenged Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing. Despite a valiant effort, Timeless Toni walked away with her title intact. However, this loss has not deterred the Japanese star.

Ad

Following the loss, Shirakawa took to X/Twitter to say that her journey in the Jacksonville-based promotion had just begun, and she was not stopping until she had won a title:

"My AEW journey has just begun. Not stopping till I hold gold!!!!!!!!!!!! #AEWDoN #MinaNow."

Check out her tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Thekla does keep her word and go after Shirakawa next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More