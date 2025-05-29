32-year-old star issues warning to Mina Shirakawa after blockbuster AEW debut

A major star just made her AEW debut this week. She has now issued a warning to Mina Shirakawa.
Thekla is a name that has become very popular among the Japanese wrestling circuit. She had been competing in Japan for the past several years and spent most of her time in Stardom, where she was one of the top stars in the promotion. During her time in there, she won the Goddess of Stardom and the Artist of Stardom Titles. As her star power continued to rise, she gained a lot of traction around the world and ended up signing with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Thekla made her shocking debut and assaulted Jamie Hayter. Following this, the Jacksonville-based promotion posted a clip of her debut on social media. Mina Shirakawa reacted negatively, expressing her unhappiness at seeing her former colleague in the Tony Khan-led company. Consequently, the 32-year-old sent a warning on X/Twitter to Shirakawa that she was next.
"hi b**ch 👋 you're next."
Mina Shirakawa sent a message after losing at AEW Double or Nothing 2025
After officially becoming All Elite earlier this year, Mina Shirakawa shocked the world when she won the AEW Women's World Title Eliminator Four-Way Match against Toni Storm, AZM, and Skye Blue.
Following this, she challenged Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at Double or Nothing. Despite a valiant effort, Timeless Toni walked away with her title intact. However, this loss has not deterred the Japanese star.
Following the loss, Shirakawa took to X/Twitter to say that her journey in the Jacksonville-based promotion had just begun, and she was not stopping until she had won a title:
"My AEW journey has just begun. Not stopping till I hold gold!!!!!!!!!!!! #AEWDoN #MinaNow."
Check out her tweet below:
It will be interesting to see if Thekla does keep her word and go after Shirakawa next.