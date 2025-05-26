37-year-old star sends bold message after losing at Double or Nothing: "My AEW journey has just begun"

A 37-year-old star just lost a major match at AEW Double or Nothing. She has now sent a bold message following the loss.

Mina Shirakawa made her All Elite Wrestling debut last year. Immediately upon arriving in the Jacksonville-based promotion, she was pushed as a major star and even competed for the Women's World Championship against Toni Storm. Following this, she was involved in a storyline with Mariah May.

Earlier this year, she signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling after finishing her run with Stardom ended. On May 14, 2025, edition of Dynamite: Beach Break, she earned herself a Women's World Title opportunity by winning the Eliminator four-way match. At Double or Nothing 2025, Mina Shirakawa challenged Toni Storm for the championship. The two women put on a hard-fought battle, but Storm emerged victorious in the end.

Following this loss, the 37-year-old Japanese star took to social media to say that her All Elite journey had just begun and that she wouldn't stop until she wins a title.

"My AEW journey has just begun. Not stopping till I hold gold!!!!!!!!!!!! #AEWDoN #MinaNow."

Mercedes Mone sends a message following her win at AEW Double or Nothing 2025

Ever since her arrival in All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone has been a dominant force in the ring. She captured the TBS Championship at last year's Double or Nothing, and now she has her eyes set on the Women's World Title.

Mone competed in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at Double or Nothing against Jamie Hayter. The CEO ended up picking up a huge win, and she will now challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Title at All In: Texas.

Following this win, The CEO took to social media to post a photo from Double or Nothing. She also captioned the photo with lyrics from Mac Miller's 2012 single "Fight the Feeling."

"Livin', this time around I'm not kiddin'," Mercedes Moné wrote with the photo below.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone can capture the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.

