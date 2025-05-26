Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sends a message after massive AEW win

AEW continues pushing Mercedes Moné to the top as she quotes a late celebrity in a not-so-subtle tease for the future. The outspoken star added another championship belt to her collection, with a bigger title shot on the horizon. After her massive win last night, Moné is fueling rumors and speculation on what's next.

Tony Khan has treated the former Sasha Banks of WWE as a major star ever since she debuted for the company just over one year ago. The loaded Double or Nothing VII event opened with the TBS Champion defeating Jamie Hayter in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. With the win, Moné has earned a shot against Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All In: Texas.

The CEO took to X/Twitter this morning to share a photo from Double or Nothing and an apparent tease for her future in All Elite Wrestling. Moné captioned the photo with lyrics from Mac Miller's 2012 single "Fight the Feeling."

"Livin', this time around I'm not kiddin'," Mercedes Moné wrote with the photo below.

Double or Nothing 2025 marked the first-ever Moné vs. Hayter match, which ended in just over 21 minutes. All In will mark the first Moné vs. Storm match.

AEW All In 2025 updated lineup

All Elite Wrestling has confirmed the main events for its third annual All In event, set for Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Below is the current lineup coming out of Double or Nothing:

Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. TBS Champion Mercedes Moné World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Adam Page

All In: Texas has a special start time of 3 p.m. ET to avoid a head-to-head battle with WWE SNME XL. This will be AEW's first pay-per-view held in an American baseball stadium and the first wrestling event at Globe Life Field.

