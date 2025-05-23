32-year-old star makes official AEW debut; loses first match to Mercedes Mone

A 32-year-old star made her official AEW debut on the latest episode of Collision and, in the process, lost her first match to Mercedes Mone. It was a valiant showing, but she ultimately paid the price.

Reyna Isis of CMLL appeared on Collision to take on Mercedes Mone for the TBS title. This was announced a few days ago, and it served as the perfect way for the TBS Champion to get prepared for her match against Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing.

The match started well with Reyna Isis showing more than what was expected of her, and thereby caught the champion by surprise. The CMLL star showed off her impressive moveset, and the fans were genuinely impressed with what they were witnessing.

However, shortly after that, the former WWE star started gaining control of the match and exuded confidence like no other. She won the match by applying the Mone Maker submission and emerging victorious.

After the match, her Double or Nothing opponent, Jamie Hayter, came out, and security had to separate the two stars to ensure that no one got hurt before the big match this weekend.

