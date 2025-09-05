32-Year-Old Star Reveals the Real Reason to Join AEW: "I'm Gonna Be on TV"

A massive star recently joined AEW. She has now highlighted her reason for joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After making a name for herself in Japan, Thekla joined AEW earlier this year. Since then, she has done quite well for herself and even formed a faction with Julia Hart and Skye Blue called Triangle of Madness. The Toxic Spider's time in the Tony Khan-led promotion has been good thus far.

During a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Thekla revealed that signing with Tony Khan's promotion was a dream for her. She recalled watching some of the company's PPVs back home in Australia and telling her friends that she was going to be on TV one day.

“I was working in Japan and living there for five years, so being out here, obviously I do enjoy that there is a little bit less of a language barrier so I’ve been able to express myself when it comes to doing promos or talking to my new teammates. Other than that, it’s cool. I love AEW. For those that have been reading interviews and listening to stuff I’ve said before, that was kind of the dream. I was watching some of the first pay-per-views with my friends when I was still a backyarder back where I’m from in Austria. I’d be pointing at the tv like, ‘Guys, give me a couple of years but I’m gonna be on TV.’ Now, my friends from back then, they’ll be watching the pay-per-views and they’ll be like, ‘Yeah, she actually did it!’” [H/T Fightful]

Thekla is Happy to Be in AEW

Thekla has spent most of her professional wrestling career in countries like Japan, where she wrestled for Stardom. Therefore, moving to the United States of America was a great experience for her.

During the same podcast episode, Julia Hart's stablemate stated that she always wanted to work in the United States and is happy to be there.

“It’s been great, I really can’t complain. I’ve always wanted to work in the states — I had my first match ever in the states in April, so it’s been going like that. I love it, it’s crazy, I’m so happy to be here.” [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Thekla will experience the same amount of success that she did in Japan in AEW.

