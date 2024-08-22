32-year-old star seemingly expresses frustration after not getting booked for AEW Dynamite and All In 2024

An AEW star has seemingly thrown shade at the company for not booking him on this week's Dynamite in Wales and also Sunday's All In Pay-Per-View in London. The star in question is Kip Sabian.

The 32-year-old signed with AEW in 2019, however, his booking in the Tony Khan-led promotion has faced many downs over the past few years. Kip Sabian does get used on television but the lack of direction and opportunities for his character is often criticized by fans and experts.

On his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Kip Sabian reacted to his own tweet where he was recalling the last time he wrestled in Wales. The latter seemingly took a jab toward the Jacksonville-based promotion by indirectly mentioning that he wasn't featured on last night's Dynamite.

"This was still the last time."

Kip Sabian loves being in AEW despite alleged frustrations

In an interview in 2023, Kip Sabian, who has been a part of the company since 2019 spoke about whether he thinks about leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion. Sabian had a decent run in the company during its first years. He was initially paired with Miro before their eventual falling out.

In an interview with Desert Island Graps, Kip Sabian revealed that he had no plans of going anywhere else before renewing his contract in August 2023. Kip claimed that he loves being a part of All Elite Wrestling.

"Indeed (Sabian responded when it was said All Elite Wrestling has him on the books for another three years). Of course, yeah (it was great news)… I love it when these things come up. I love it when these things come up because the way that now the curtain has been pulled back, there’s all this speculation and talk and this kind of stuff. I had no intentions of going anywhere else and confirmed or not, whether it was reached out to me, I wanted to stay because I genuinely love being in AEW," said Sabian.

It will be interesting to see if Kip Sabian gets booked in major storylines in the coming months.

