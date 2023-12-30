31-year-old star provides an update on AEW contract, clarifies whether he was open to leaving

An AEW star has renewed his contract with Jacksonville-based promotion in August. The star in question is Kip Sabian.

Kip is one of the few names who has been with the company since its inception. The latter made his debut at the 2019 Double or Nothing. The 31-year-old star confirmed he had renewed his contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion in August.

While speaking with Desert Island Graps, Sabian revealed whether he ever thought about leaving the Tony Khan-led promotions before signing a new deal.

"Indeed (Sabian responded when it was said All Elite Wrestling has him on the books for another three years). Of course, yeah (it was great news)… I love it when these things come up. I love it when these things come up because the way that now the curtain has been pulled back, there’s all this speculation and talk and this kind of stuff. I had no intentions of going anywhere else and confirmed or not, whether it was reached out to me, I wanted to stay because I genuinely love being in AEW," said Sabian.

He continued :

"So yeah, for me as well, it’s a pat on the back because it’s, ‘We would still like you,’ so we had that conversation, we came to an agreement and I was very happy with the agreement, and they were very happy with the agreement and I’m still an AEW boy. So yeah, it’s definitely the situation where there’s a lot of things I want to do over the time that I’m still in All Elite Wrestling so, yeah," he added. [H/T - Ringside News]

AEW star Kip Sabian wants a match with Zac Efron

The Iron Claw stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White recently opened up about being open to wrestling a match, and named Chavo Guerrero as a potential opponent in a show.

Upon hearing this, Kip Sabian took to Twitter and demanded a match with the Hollywood actor, Zac Efron.

"The prophecy could finally come true. Give me @ZacEfron. #AEWDynamite," tweeted Sabian.

In his latest TV appearance which took place on December 2, Sabian lost to El Hijo Del Vikingo on Collision.

What are your thoughts on Kip Sabian re-signing with the promotion?