AEW original confirms they've re-signed with the company

Another AEW star has announced his re-signing with the promotion. Following The Elite all extending their contracts, several members of the roster have also brought up that they have had their deals renewed.

Kip Sabian is one of those stars. He made his debut for the promotion on its first show ever, Double or Nothing 2019, and has been present throughout the first four years of the company's existence.

Following the blockbuster news of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page signing multi-year contract extensions, AEW star Evil Uno joked about a press release for The Dark Order's extensions. Kip Sabian replied to Uno and let everyone know that he, too, had renewed his deal with the company.

AEW star Kip Sabian wants to redeem himself after latest setback

Kip Sabian, despite being with All Elite Wrestling for four years, has not collected many accolades. He was always known as a mid-card star but has been more inactive recently.

Following a recent loss on Rampage against Kommander, the British star wanted a chance to redeem himself. Taking to Twitter, he apologized for his loss and declared his intention to redeem himself in front of his home country.

All In, which will happen later this month in London, could be the perfect opportunity for him to do so. Sabian wanted a chance to prove himself at arguably the biggest event in the promotion's young history.

"After #AEWRampage tonight, I owe some apologies. Let me redeem myself. Let me show you in my home nation. Send Daddy Kip’s boy to Wembley."

For any member of the roster, it would be an honor to be able to compete in front of tens of thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium. However, only a limited number of stars will get the chance.

