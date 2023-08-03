AEW star displeased after re-signing with the company?

For the past few months, the AEW contracts of The Elite – Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson – have been a hot topic in the pro wrestling world. There were recent reports and rumors about WWE's interest in signing the four wrestlers as the time on their AEW contracts began to run out.

As they have been the cornerstones of All Elite Wrestling since day one and crucial to its success, their joining any other promotion may have hurt the Jacksonville-based company. However, Tony Khan put to rest all the circulating rumors with the announcement that The Elite have re-signed with the company.

#TheElite Sign Long-Term Contract Extensions with #AEW," the company tweeted.

But not everyone liked the announcement. All Elite star Evil Uno quote-tweeted the post and asked where the press release for the Dark Order was, as they also recently re-signed with the company.

"Dark Order also re-signed. Where’s our press release?"

The Dark Order is a faction currently including Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver that has been around since the beginning of AEW. While the other original members have left the group or departed from the company, Evil Uno has always been a part of The Dark Order. It was recently reported that the faction had re-signed with All Elite Wrestling.

Evil Uno's tweet was likely a funny way of announcing their new contracts with Tony Khan's promotion and a lighthearted jab directed at the attention received by The Elite in the company.

AEW Star Evil Uno was part of a brutal match at ROH pay-per-view

At the recent ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds) faced The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson) in a brutal Fight Without Honor match.

As there were no disqualifications or count-outs, the match quickly turned chaotic, and tables, chairs, thumbtacks, and barbed wire were used throughout the contest.

Evil Uno was on the receiving end of a lot of brutality from The Righteous and was powerbombed on top of thumbtacks and Legos. All six participants were bleeding by the end of the gut-wrenching match.

The Dark Order prevailed in the end as Evil Uno scored the pinfall victory for his team.

