Another faction has re-signed with AEW - reports

After the recent news of the Elite extending their AEW contracts, another group has also followed suit and re-signed with the company.

Alongside the Elite, the Dark Order have been one of the staple factions of the company. Originally presented as a heel faction, the group have become one of the most loved assortment of individuals over the years. The late Brodie Lee had been a major part of the Dark Order, having performed as a leader of the sinister team.

Recently, the Elite were revealed to have re-signed with the company through an official press release. Shortly afterwards, Dark Order member Evil Uno took to Twitter to question why there was no press release for their contract extension as well. This prompted question about the group's status as AEW talent.

A report from Fightful Select, the Dark Order have indeed re-signed with the company. According to the report, the contracts were extended by three years, which implies that the group will remain with AEW till atleast 2026.

Jim Cornette has previously criticized a Dark Order member in AEW

While the Dark Order are one of the company's oldest factions, Jim Cornette isn't particularly fond of some of its members.

In an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran had talked about a segment involving Jon Moxley calling out Hangman Adam Page and the Dark Order. While he was fine with Adam Page, Cornette claimed that the inclusion of Evil Uno ruined the segment.

"The only reason he was there was because Moxley had said earlier ‘Page, you and your Dark Order buddies, you know where to find me!’ So they had this fat f***ing potato-headed idiot standing there, looking like a goof, to illustrate that Page is still with the Dark Order. So the only time that Page put forth the effort to do something half decent, they’ve got this idiot in the back killing the whole thing." (02:35:33 onward).

With Evil Uno now apparently with AEW for the long haul, it remains to be seen what is next for him.

