"Fat f***ing potato-headed idiot" - WWE veteran blames Jon Moxley for indirectly ruining top AEW star's segment on Dynamite

Jon Moxley is currently gearing up for a feud with the returning Hangman Page. Despite the history between the two, Jim Cornette believes that Moxley and Evil Uno ruined what was an important segment.

Hangman Page took some time off after suffering a concussion as a result of a heavy lariat during his match against Jon Moxley a few months ago. The Millennial Cowboy recently returned and clearly has some frustrations to air with Moxley.

During the recent Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran harshly slammed the inclusion of Evil Uno during Hangman Page's backstage promo. Cornette also blamed Jon Moxley for the star's appearance:

"The only reason he was there was because Moxley had said earlier ‘Page, you and your Dark Order buddies, you know where to find me!’ So they had this fat f***ing potato-headed idiot standing there, looking like a goof, to illustrate that Page is still with the Dark Order. So the only time that Page put forth the effort to do something half decent, they’ve got this idiot in the back killing the whole thing." (02:35:33 onward).

WCW veteran Konnan has also criticized Hangman Page's AEW character, and once pointed out that it's difficult for him to take the star seriously.

Despite his issues with Jon Moxley's possible involvement, Cornette surprisingly praised Hangman Page

Jim Cornette has maintained that The Elite is largely responsible for the internal issues in the promotion. He even went as far as to claim that Hangman Page instigated the 'Brawl Out' fiasco.

AVB @avbiswas Fully expecting this personal dispute between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page to eventually boil over into an all out war between the BCC and Elite. #AEW Fully expecting this personal dispute between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page to eventually boil over into an all out war between the BCC and Elite. #AEW https://t.co/kA2SCJfVzY

During the same episode, Cornette praised Page's delivery of the promo despite not having much personality in his opinion:

"I have to say, even if [Hangman] Page doesn’t have any personality and he’s blasé with the delivery of his promos there was good material in this [segment]. That’s a good concussion promo. The problem was this fat, f***ing goofy-looking, outlaw piece of s**t [Evil] Uno." (02:34:19 onward).

It remains to be seen where the war between Hangman Page and Jon Moxley will lead. Since both stars are babyfaces, will one of the fan favorites shock fans and turn heel?

