Konnan downplays former AEW World Champion; says it's very hard to take him "seriously"

Former AEW World Champions Jon Moxley and Hangman Page are seemingly building up to a feud. WCW veteran Konnan has reacted to it by saying that he cannot seem to take their altercation seriously due to the Millennial Cowboy's attire.

Moxley and Hangman had a scary match not too long ago, where Page suffered an injury that left many AEW fans shellshocked. Luckily, the star's concussion wasn't too serious and he seemed to be back on his feet, ready to take revenge against The Purveyor of Violence.

During the recent Keepin' It 100 episode, Konnan claimed that Hangman Page's presentation and gear led to him coming off as less intimidating.

"It’s very hard to take [Hangman] Page seriously when he comes out in tassels, and fringes on the jeans like a Go-Go Dancer when he powerwalks. No, Drugstore Cowboy." (02:35 onward).

Jon Moxley and Hangman Page playing AEW Fight Forever: Backstage Brawl mode in real life.



Jon Moxley and Hangman Page playing AEW Fight Forever: Backstage Brawl mode in real life.https://t.co/SvGtj1PVjZ

Despite Hangman's triumphant return, his role in CM Punk's potential exit continues to be brought up by fans and outlets alike. According to a report, Punk is anticipating his AEW World Championship match against The Millennial Cowboy to turn into a legitimate brawl.

A WWE veteran claims that he would fire Hangman Page if he were in charge of AEW

While most news about the infamous "Brawl-Out" has surrounded CM Punk and The Elite, outlets have reported that the Straight Edge star's issues stemmed from his disagreements with Hangman Page.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral WHAT IS HAPPENING?



CM Punk just went OFF on Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page.



AEW is crazy right now!



WHAT IS HAPPENING? CM Punk just went OFF on Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page. AEW is crazy right now!https://t.co/XyJ9UtuOa9

During an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager bluntly stated that Hangman Page has a bad attitude that is incapable of change.

"Page can go because of his attitude and it ain’t never going to get any better. He’s never proven that he can do anything well except back flip off the top rope blind. He can’t cut a f**king believable promo , he’s a problem in the locker room, but he’s also been the guy running his piehole saying ‘well I don’t take advice from veterans we’ve figured all of this out on our own.’ You can’t do anything with a guy like that." (09:36 onward).

Regardless, it seems that Hangman Page is back and here to stay since his feud with Jon Moxley is gaining traction. Until more news breaks, fans can only assume how much of an influence the star has had over CM Punk.

