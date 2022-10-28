CM Punk reportedly had trust issues with former AEW World Champion ahead of high-profile title match

Two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk has been a popular name in the news lately as more reports about the backstage brawl post-All Out 2022 have surfaced. In the latest report, Punk was seemingly skeptical about Hangman Adam Page ahead of their title match at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

The seeds for the AEW All Out drama were planted by Hangman Adam Page during a promo segment when he blamed the multi-time WWE Champion for Colt Cabana's role change in the company. Punk did not take this lightly and thus went on a rampage at the post-AEW All Out media scrum.

Wrestling Inc. reported that they were able to communicate with Punk's camp and get more updates regarding the brawl. According to the report, the two-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion lacked trust in Page following his comments during the promo segment on Dynamite. Thus Punk was worried that their title match could turn into a real physical fight.

CM Punk's dog Larry was reportedly injured during backstage brawl

Wrestling Inc. also reported that the Young Bucks kicked in Punk's locker room door and when they did so Punk's dog Larry was allegedly injured. Larry had to be taken to the veternary and that is when they found out that his teeth were injured.

Earlier in the night, CM Punk brought out his dog in front of the fans.

After reports about Larry the dog being injured surfaced, the wrestling world was upset. Several demanded that Tony Khan fire Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Despite these reports last night on AEW Dynamite, a cryptic video was played during the show indicating that The Elite was being erased from existence. Fans believe that the first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be returning to the promotion soon.

