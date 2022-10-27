A recent report by Wrestling Inc had some shocking news about the alleged backstage brawl between CM Punk and the Elite. This new update has gotten the wrestling world riled up.
According to the report, The Young Bucks had kicked the door open of the then AEW World Heavyweight Champion's locker room, and when they did so, Punk's dog Larry got injured and lost two teeth. This was allegedly the tipping point for the brawl.
Fans were flabbergasted by this report and demanded that All Elite President Tony Khan should fire The Elite for this.
"F***ing fire the elite," a fan tweeted.
Some fans were skeptical about the report as initially the reports of The Elite kicking the door down were shut down and thus felt the story from CM Punk's side had changed multiple times.
"What a crock of s***, now we are back to this "They kicked down the door" BS? Yeah I am sure they kicked down the door with the AEW legal counsel with them. 🙄 Punk f***ed around & found out, & he got what he deserved. Don't talk s*** & don't have problems, but Punk never learns."
Wrestling Inc. also reported that AEW has not had any discussions with CM Punk as of yet.
This report also got the wrestling world puzzled as there were reports that AEW is planning to buy out the rest of CM Punk's contract.
On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a video package featuring The Elite was played, teasing their potential return.
