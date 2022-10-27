A recent report by Wrestling Inc had some shocking news about the alleged backstage brawl between CM Punk and the Elite. This new update has gotten the wrestling world riled up.

According to the report, The Young Bucks had kicked the door open of the then AEW World Heavyweight Champion's locker room, and when they did so, Punk's dog Larry got injured and lost two teeth. This was allegedly the tipping point for the brawl.

Fans were flabbergasted by this report and demanded that All Elite President Tony Khan should fire The Elite for this.

Val📸: Fire Elite kicked door in & got animal hurt, Bucks & TK pricks escalating contributing backstage drama smh

Val📸: Jesus poor Larry no excuse EVPs trash bags & TK blame allow backstage drama compromise smh

Chad Minnes @MinnesChad



Larry was innocent in this entire ordeal... Twitter where is the Outrage for @CMPunk injured dog?

"F***ing fire the elite," a fan tweeted.

Some fans were skeptical about the report as initially the reports of The Elite kicking the door down were shut down and thus felt the story from CM Punk's side had changed multiple times.

Jennifer Griffin: My question for real... this is the third version? And each contradicts the last in some way. tbh, I am just exhausted by it all.

shawn hendrix: I doubt this is true. Don't you think punks camp would of camp out with this at the beginning and not now? Something ain't adding up

Andrew P.: They never "kicked down the door" this whole report is a bunch of BS. TYB & Kenny brought the AEW Lawyer with them to talk to Punk after he slandered the fuck out of them in public. The Vet appointment was Pre-Scheduled & Punk's dog could have just had a loose teeth all along.

"What a crock of s***, now we are back to this "They kicked down the door" BS? Yeah I am sure they kicked down the door with the AEW legal counsel with them. 🙄 Punk f***ed around & found out, & he got what he deserved. Don't talk s*** & don't have problems, but Punk never learns."

💀SpookyGeek 🏳️‍🌈 @boredgeek



Sad that Larry was hurt in this though, absolutely gross that it happened.

Wrestling Inc. also reported that AEW has not had any discussions with CM Punk as of yet.

WrestlePurists: AEW has not reached out to CM Punk since the incident following the All Out media scrum, sources indicate that after the brawl, Punk was asked to stay quiet, and agreed to do so. - WrestlingINC



- WrestlingINC AEW has not reached out to CM Punk since the incident following the All Out media scrum, sources indicate that after the brawl, Punk was asked to stay quiet, and agreed to do so. - WrestlingINC https://t.co/Bqrp5otVhC

This report also got the wrestling world puzzled as there were reports that AEW is planning to buy out the rest of CM Punk's contract.

Chris❤️‍🔥: So the buyout report is false? If they haven't reach out to them since all out

Devs Alazraki 🇲🇽: This makes no sense. It is assumed that they met with him to negotiate his departure or to settle the matter.

lfdr @whereisfox



"AEW has not reached out" Wasn't there a conference call or some talk between Punk/Khan or something like a week after the PPV?

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, a video package featuring The Elite was played, teasing their potential return.

What was your reaction to the reports? Let us know in the comments section below.

