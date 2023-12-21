AEW star demands a match against Zac Efron following recent comments

Hollywood royalty Zac Efron has admitted that he is open to wrestling, and an AEW star has called his shot on social media.

During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, both Efron and his co-star in The Iron Claw, Jeremy Allen White, admitted they would be willing to wrestle an actual match if they were given the time to prepare and had opponents they were already familiar with.

Efron, in particular, highlighted Chavo Guerrero as a potential opponent as he worked closely with the former AEW star in the filming of the movie.

Upon hearing that Zac Efron is willing to get in the ring, All Elite Wrestling star Kip Sabian has become one of the first wrestlers to step up and call out the movie star on social media.

"The prophecy could finally come true @AEW. Give me @ZacEfron. #AEWDynamite" tweeted @TheKipSabian.

AEW and ROH have had The Von Erichs on TV recently

The Iron Claw will be released on December 22nd and has already earned some very positive reviews from those who have seen it before its official release.

To promote the movie, Kevin Von Erich and his sons Marshall and Ross have been featured on All Elite Wrestling TV as of late thanks to the fact that a large portion of the show's events have taken place in the state of Texas, the home of The Von Erichs.

Ross and Marshall even made their All Elite Wrestling debut on the Winter is Coming edition of Rampage, where they teamed up with Orange Cassidy in a winning effort over Jake Hager, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker.

The Von Erichs have since performed for Ring of Honor as they defeated The Outrunners on the Zero Hour pre-show before the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. They are also set to face The Workhorsemen on this week's edition of ROH on HonorClub.

