Zac Efron is open to having a match in AEW involving a former ECW Champion

The Iron Claw movie actor Zac Efron, who stars as Kevin Von Erich, recently shared his desire to compete in an AEW match against a former ECW World Champion.

The star in question is Chavo Guerrero, who held the ECW title in the WWE version of the brand. The veteran is also a former WWE Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion. Guerrero also stars in The Iron Claw movie as 'The Sheik.' The film is set to hit theaters on December 22, 2023.

Speaking on The Ringer's The Masked Man Show, Iron Claw actors Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White (who plays Kerry Von Erich) were asked if they would ever step in the squared circle for real in AEW or WWE:

"It'd be fun if we could get in there with some of the guys we worked with, with Chavo or even the Von Erichs coming back with AEW. I'd love to do something with them. If we had some time and prep and, especially if we were all out there together, that would be fun as hell. Who knows. Don't count it out, that's for sure." H/T:[Fightful]

White questioned who is the smallest guy in professional wrestling today, and after being informed that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was still wrestling, White commented:

"That guy is definitely a legend, that's true. It would be cool to bring Chavo out too. Bring him back into the mix. It'd be fun. I enjoyed it a lot."

AEW star Danhausen thanks Zac Efron

AEW star Danhausen recently took to Twitter to Thank Zac Efron. Efron helped Danhausen on a recent edition of AEW Rampage.

Danhausen made an appearance during a trios tag team match on the Winter is Coming edition of Rampage. The match featured the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and the Von Erichs taking on Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang (Angelo Parker), and Jake Hager.

During the match, Danhausen was helped by 'Zac Efron' who came out to help the Evil Star. Danhausen then took to Twitter to thank the veteran.

You can check out the tweet here.

What is your favorite match of Danhausen in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.