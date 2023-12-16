AEW star thanks Zac Efron for "saving" him

An AEW star was helped by Kevin Von Erich during his match on this week's Rampage. The performer has taken to Twitter to thank the veteran played by Zac Efron in The Iron Claw for his efforts.

The star in question is none other than Danhausen, who made an appearance during a six-man tag team match on the Winter is Coming edition of Rampage. The match featured the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and the Von Erichs taking on Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang (Angelo Parker), and Jake Hager.

During the match, Danhausen was helped by "Zac Efron" (wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich) who came out to even the score during the beatdown. The AEW star then took to Twitter to thank the veteran.

Danhausen's tweet thanking "Zac Efron"

Blue Meanie believes the AEW segment with Danhausen and The Von Erich family might have been unnecessary

All Elite Wrestling has on occasion faced criticism for the booking of its matches, and many wrestling icons have focused their frustration on the CEO Tony Khan, who is the main hand behind the company's booking.

The most recent segment being called out by fans featured Kevin Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich. The segment also involved the popular character in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Danhausen, who puts curses on people.

The Von Erich Family has been long rumored to be cursed, and Tony Khan and his creative team have faced some criticism for putting them in a segment with a character who curses people.

While The Blue Meanie questioned the logic behind this spot, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also gave a NSFW reaction to the post.

"Look, I'm a fan of everyone in this segment. That said, and maybe I'm overthinking this....... but did we need to have the Von Erichs in a scene with a character who puts curses on people?" The Blue Meanie posted.

