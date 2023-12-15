The Von Erich AEW segment with Danhausen, who puts curses on stars, might have been unnecessary, says former WWE star

AEW has regularly been called out for the booking of its matches. Wrestling icons have criticized Tony Khan, the President and Head of Creative of the Jacksonville-based company for weak booking.

One recent spot has garnered some shock among the old school, and even wrestlers from the notorious Attitude Era of WWE. It all happened during a promo featuring Kevin Von Erich, Ross Von Erich, and Marshall Von Erich, which also featured Danhausen, the edgy character in AEW who puts curses on people.

For the uninitiated, the Von Erich family has been rumored to be cursed. Tony Khan and his creative team took the liberty of using a real-life aspect in their booking – which WWE has done several times before, and for which it has been criticized.

While The Blue Meanie immediately questioned the logic behind this spot, Bully Ray also chimed in with his NSFW reaction to the former's post.

"Look, I'm a fan of everyone in this segment. That said, and maybe I'm overthinking this....... but did we need to have the Von Erichs in a scene with a character who puts curses on people?" The Blue Meanie posted.

The Von Erichs are the past masters of controversial and surreal wrestling spots. However, there's no word on whether they had a problem with this particular one. In the segment, they agreed to help Orange Cassidy in his match at Rampage, where they will face Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager in six-man tag team action.

AEW has been criticized for match-booking

Tony Khan's booking has earlier been criticized by Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette. Cornette has spoken about the safety aspect of the company's matches, while Bischoff has panned matches as well. Earlier, Vince Russo had publicly requested booking rights for AEW programming.

What do you think? Will AEW's 'too close to reality' aspect work for the promotion? Tell us in the comments section below.

