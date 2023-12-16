CM Punk calls out major AEW star for “unacceptable behaviour” following his WWE move 

CM Punk recently mentioned an AEW star on his social media account. He has talked about his unacceptable behavior, and said that he must be stopped. This star would be Danhausen.

This would not be the first time that The Straight Edge Superstar and The Very Nice and Very Evil star have bantered online. They constantly do so, despite Punk now being with WWE. It seems that this time around, he has brought up Danhausen's habit of "cursing people."

On his Instagram story, CM Punk reposted a picture of Boris Karloff and Bela Lugosi from 1932. Lugosi was known as the man who played Dracula, it looked as if he was playfully acting like his character. Punk brought up how this looked all too similar to Danhausen cursing people, and he called him out for this.

Screenshot of Punk's Instagram Story

CM Punk sends cheeky message to two AEW stars

CM Punk recently sent a message to Danhausen and another member of the AEW roster. This would be House of Black's Brody King.

It was no secret that Brody and Danhausen were among the members of the promotion who have close connections with Punk. It seems that despite his departure, and subsequent return to WWE, they have still kept in close contact with him.

In a recent Instagram story, Punk referenced the two AEW stars. He posted a hilarious caption, as he joked about an image resembling the three of them.

Punk mentioned both Danhausen and Brody King in recent Instagram Story

Despite his messy release from All Elite Wrestling, the Chicago native had made his mark in the promotion, and there are stars there who probably wished things were different, as they were close to Punk.

How do you think things would turn out if Punk never left AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.