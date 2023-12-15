CM Punk sends a message to two AEW stars

CM Punk has mentioned two AEW stars in his latest Instagram story.

Punk's AEW run ended earlier this year when Tony Khan terminated him following the All In a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. The Voice of the Voiceless made his big WWE return at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. This was his first WWE appearance after nine long years.

CM Punk is close to several AEW stars, including Brody King and Danhausen. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion recently shared a post on his Instagram story and wrote a hilarious caption directed at King and Danhausen.

Danhausen on meeting CM Punk

In late 2021, Danhausen and Punk appeared at the Chicago C2E2 event.

Danhausen later chatted with Graham GSM Matthews and spoke about his appearance alongside Punk.

"It was like two Macho Mans coming together to form The Mega Powers. It was great. It was my first time meeting CM Punk. We ate Starbucks together, it was wonderful. We had catering together. We got to meet Fanhausens and there were lots of people taking pictures with Danhausen and Punk, which was pretty surreal for Danhausen. We also rode around on my scooter because I needed a scooter to get around that weekend."

Punk's AEW run didn't go the way Tony Khan had planned. Injuries and backstage clashes marred his stint in the company, and the backstage fight involving Jack Perry was the final nail in the coffin.

Punk is now back in WWE and is entirely focused on the one thing that he's been wanting to do for more than a decade at this point: headlining WrestleMania.

