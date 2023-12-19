“I can’t do that anymore” - 7-time WWE champion explains his decision to leave wrestling

A 7-time WWE champion has revealed why he decided to make the hard decision to hang up his boots. The name in question is none other than Chavo Guerrero Jr.

He has a storied history in WWE, where he was involved with his late cousin and legend Eddie Guerrero. Chavo was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet when he revealed why he quit the wrestling business.

"At that time we were on the road 250 days a year. There was one year on the road, I was 300 days that year, so I was only home 65 days that year. So, I was like, I can't do that anymore, not just mentally but my body," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Chavo was one of the most versatile wrestlers in the WWE, and to see him come out and say what he said is very telling. He goes on to show the problematic time wrestlers have done their job.

Chavo Guerrero Jr. criticizes WWE for making money off Eddie Guerrero’s name

Chavo Guerrero Jr. had some powerful words for WWE and said he was not impressed with how they are making money off Eddie Guerrero’s name. He also said that all the money they make off Eddie should go directly to his daughters.

He spoke on the same show with Chris Van Vliet when he gave his two cents on the situation.

“[It bothers me] when Eddie’s daughters aren’t reaping the benefits, yes. To me, I’m always looking. And if anybody should be making money off of Eddie Guerrero, it should be Eddie’s daughters. [They are making money from the merchandise]. I don’t know if that’s correct. I don’t know that’s correct. At least talking to them about it. I’m not them. I’m not the say all, be all, but that’s something that I would definitely wish that they were. That’s her dad, they shouldn’t have to worry about that. That should be in his will. His persona. His name and likeness should be to them,” Chavo Guerrero Jr. said.

Eddie Guerrero’s eldest daughter wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment under the ring name Raquel Diaz. She left the company in 2014, citing an eating disorder.

