Chavo Guerrero on WWE making money off Eddie Guerrero’s name: "I don’t know if that’s correct, his daughters should reap the benefits"

Former WWE star Chavo Guerrero has sounded off on the company using the Eddie Guerrero brand to make money. He said that any money that was made off of Eddie’s name should be given to his daughters.

Chavo Guerrero, who is the cousin of the late Eddie Guerrero, was speaking on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast when he gave his take on the situation. He said that WWE making money from his late cousin’s name was not correct.

“[It bothers me] when Eddie’s daughters aren’t reaping the benefits, yes. To me, I’m always looking. And if anybody should be making money off of Eddie Guerrero, it should be Eddie’s daughters. [They are making money from the merchandise]. I don’t know if that’s correct. I don’t know that’s correct. At least talking to them about it. I’m not them. I’m not the say all, be all, but that’s something that I would definitely wish that they were. That’s her dad, they shouldn’t have to worry about that. That should be in his will. His persona. His name and likeness should be to them,” Chavo Guerrero said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Ex-WWE star Chavo Guerrero praises Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has been the talk of the town ever since he turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. He draws reactions unlike any other, and has fans on the edge of their seats.

Chavo Guerrero, speaking on the same show, praised Dirty Dom for his development and his character in general.

“Dominik Mysterio is killing it. He’s doing so good. He’s far beyond where he should be. As far as being good as well. It’s pretty cool to see them doing all this stuff. And we talked about that before. You get a lot of people, especially because of Eddie, and how monumental and like cult following he has, and how many people see how really great he is and was.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Dom in WWE. Going by what he has achieved so far, only good things appear to be in store for the son of Rey Mysterio.

