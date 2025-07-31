32-year-old star sends a cryptic message following major AEW Collision announcement

An AEW star who is set for a major appearance tomorrow night on Collision has sent a cryptic message. It seems they are unfazed despite being booked for a match against one of the top talents of the company.Thekla has been on a roll since signing with the Tony Khan-led company two months ago. She has won most of her singles matches, including one with $100,000 on the line two weeks ago. During that bout, she bested Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata. Nightingale wants retribution and has challenged the 32-year-old to a one-on-one contest.Their match has been made official for AEW Collision tomorrow night. The Toxic Spider has now responded to Nightingale in her first major promo for the promotion. Thekla claimed that, like a spider, she was spinning her web and was ready to take out the prey that would walk into her trap. She seemed to be ready for her major bout against the former TBS Champion.&quot;A spider doesn't hunt its prey. A spider spins a beautiful web and waits. And that prey is smiling, and that prey is happy, and that prey is skipping along, and before it knows what happened, it's already too late. Willow, welcome to my web.&quot; [0:01 - 0:50]You can view her promo below.Thekla's new faction made its debut last week on AEW CollisionA few weeks ago, Thekla unexpectedly received help from both Julia Hart and Skye Blue. It was then revealed that they had formed a faction, the Triangle of Madness.The stars made their trios debut last week on Collision, taking on Rachael Ellering, Mazzerati, and Laynie Luck. While their opponents showed flashes of offense, this was all for naught as the Triangle of Madness got to work. Hart and Blue executed a beautiful tandem finisher capped off with a stomp by Thekla for the win.The AEW women's division is heating up, and with a new faction taking over, it'll be interesting to see how far it will go.If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit AEW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.