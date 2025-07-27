Major debut on AEW Collision

A sudden major debut has taken place tonight on AEW Collision. This comes following the arrival of a new faction to the promotion, one that could shake things up.Almost two weeks ago, on AEW Dynamite, Julia Hart and Skye Blue suddenly came to the aid of Thekla during a $100,000 four-way match. They joined forces to take out Queen Aminata and help The Toxic Spider win the match. Since then, they have revealed that they are an official faction and will be known as the Triangle of Madness moving forward.Tonight, they debuted in their trio match against Rachael Ellering, Mazzerati, and Laynie Luck.It was a great showing for the trio, but there was no undermining the Triangle of Madness. After a combination finisher by Julia Hart and Skye Blue, Thekla had Mazzerati lined up for a brutal stomp for the win.Post-match, Queen Aminata came out and seemed to be willing to take on the three. She seemed to be still recovering from their attack a few weeks earlier, as her eye showed signs of the black mist Hart had spat on her. She was suddenly blindsided by Megan Bayne, who took advantage of the situation.This is an interesting situation, as Bayne and the trio are not teaming up but rather taking out their common enemies in the AEW women's division.