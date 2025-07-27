  • home icon
  Major debut on AEW Collision

Major debut on AEW Collision

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:04 GMT
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight
AEW Collision is the Saturday show of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Zak Knight's X account]

A sudden major debut has taken place tonight on AEW Collision. This comes following the arrival of a new faction to the promotion, one that could shake things up.

Almost two weeks ago, on AEW Dynamite, Julia Hart and Skye Blue suddenly came to the aid of Thekla during a $100,000 four-way match. They joined forces to take out Queen Aminata and help The Toxic Spider win the match. Since then, they have revealed that they are an official faction and will be known as the Triangle of Madness moving forward.

Tonight, they debuted in their trio match against Rachael Ellering, Mazzerati, and Laynie Luck.

It was a great showing for the trio, but there was no undermining the Triangle of Madness. After a combination finisher by Julia Hart and Skye Blue, Thekla had Mazzerati lined up for a brutal stomp for the win.

Post-match, Queen Aminata came out and seemed to be willing to take on the three. She seemed to be still recovering from their attack a few weeks earlier, as her eye showed signs of the black mist Hart had spat on her. She was suddenly blindsided by Megan Bayne, who took advantage of the situation.

This is an interesting situation, as Bayne and the trio are not teaming up but rather taking out their common enemies in the AEW women's division.

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
