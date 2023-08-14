32-year-old star wants Edge to debut in AEW for a dream feud alongside Christian Cage

An AEW star wants WWE Hall of Famer Edge to become All Elite and reunite with his old pal, Christian Cage, as the two are his favorite tag team.

Edge and Christian would undoubtedly forever be considered one of the greatest tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. The duo has accomplished several accolades as a team, but most importantly, the two separately have been great singles competitors as well.

Moreover, fans must be eager to see their reunion after a long while. The last time E & C were seen together inside a squared circle was at the 2021 Royal Rumble match. Currently, the Rated-R Superstar is still with WWE, whereas Christian Cage is signed to AEW.

Meanwhile, the AEW star and The Acclaimed member, Anthony Bowens, wants to witness the most anticipated reunion as well. While talking to 101.9 Kiss FM, Bowens opened up on many topics, where he revealed his favorite tag time of all time to be E&C. Furthermore, he also expressed his wish for them to reunite and feud with him:

"Considering I just said Edge & Christian, I think Edge. I would love to see him come over and reunite with Christian. Let's have a feud forever. Five-second scissor." (H/T Cultaholic Wrestling)

Edge's future plans in WWE

The Rated-R Superstar has had a Hall of Fame career in the WWE, and it's hard to believe he is still going strong after the triumphant return post-retirement back in 2020. This Friday on SmackDown, the former 11-time World champion will return to his hometown, Toronto, and take on Sheamus for the first time in his career.

Nevertheless, the plans after SmackDown this week remain uncertain for the Hall of Famer. Speculations and rumors also suggest that he is set to announce his retirement this year. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same as of yet.

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for the former World champion and whether fans will ever see him go All Elite and reunite with Christian Cage once again.

