32-year-old top champion makes huge demand from AEW

AEW recently secured the services of a rising star in the wrestling world. Although the said performer has yet to compete inside an All Elite Wrestling ring, she made a huge demand of the management.

Ad

The star in question is Viva Van. She has become a significant attraction on the independent circuit after being trained by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Van has held numerous titles in her career, including the BTW Women's Championship, which she held for 1218 days. The 32-year-old currently holds the VPW Women's Title along with other notable championships.

Viva Van signed with AEW in early 2025 and has already been challenged to put all her titles on the line. Fans are eagerly anticipating Van's debut in All Elite Wrestling. On X, she recently posted a picture of herself lying in a bed with all her championships. In the caption, she demanded that the company feature her on television.

Ad

Trending

"Day 1 of having cReAtiVe cOnTroL ✨I demand to be put on TV @AEW."

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Viva Van challenged by AEW megastar Mercedes Mone

While Viva Van is gearing up to showcase her ability in All Elite Wrestling, top star Mercedes Mone has already set her sights on the upstart. The CEO recently dared Van to put all her championships on the line in a match against her.

"I dare you to put all of them on the line [emojis]," Mone wrote on X.

Ad

This came after Mone won another marquee match. She defeated Zeuxis at Grand Slam Mexico to capture the CMLL Women's World Championship. In the process, she added a new title to her collection. The CEO is now eyeing the biggest prize in All Elite Wrestling, as she will battle "Timeless" Toni Storm for her Women's World Championship at All In: Texas.

Do you want to see Van vs. Mone? Hit the discuss button and share your thoughts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More