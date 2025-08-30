  • home icon
323 lb former WWE Superstar surprisingly shows up in Tony Khan's promotion 

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 30, 2025 03:49 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of AEW
Tony Khan is the President of All Elite Wrestling [Photos courtesy of WWE and Tony Khan on X]

A former WWE Superstar has just made a surprise appearance tonight on one of Tony Khan's promotions. They came out in support of a popular champion during a major event.

ROH Death Before Dishonor is underway tonight at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The show's main event will feature Athena taking on Mina Shirakawa for the promotion's women's world title. This comes just a week after Forbidden Door, where The Fallen Goddess challenged Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship.

Athena is looking to be the world champion for 1000 days and is gunning for her 69th win since becoming champion. In her way tonight is Mina, who is also the company's Women's TV Champion.

During the Forever Champion's entrance for the main event, she was accompanied by Billie Starkz, who was wearing a 'Minion in Training' (MIT) shirt, a sign that Starkz was loyal to her. Moments later, another minion suddenly came out. This was Blue Meanie, an ECW and WWE icon. The 52-year-old was known for his run with both legendary promotions in the late 90s and early 2000s.

He was seen wearing an MIT shirt as well and was part of those ringside to support Athena tonight.

Following her departure from WWE in 2021, Athena has gone on to play a major role in AEW and ROH. Her reign as the ROH Women's World Champion is one of the most impressive feats of any current wrestler, and she has what it takes to extend this reign and shatter more records.

She lost clean to Toni Storm at Forbidden Door and has had instances where her title reign has been in jeopardy. It remains to be seen if Mina Shirakawa tonight, or any other star down the line, has what it takes to end this legendary reign.

