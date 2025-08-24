Toni Storm comes out on top at Forbidden Door; defeats former WWE star despite outside interference

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Aug 24, 2025 20:24 GMT
Toni Storm comes out on top in a gruelling match. (Image via AEW
Toni Storm comes out on top in a gruelling match. (Image via AEW's X/@AEW)

The AEW Women's World Championship match at Forbidden Door saw 'Timeless' Toni Storm defend her title against the ROH Women's World Champion, Athena. The challenger cashed in her guaranteed title shot that she earned after winning the Casino Gauntlet match at last month's All In, but it went in vain as Storm emerged victorious in a gruelling bout.

The match had many great moments, as Athena took control for most of the contest, generating the majority of the offense. She was accompanied by Billie Starkz, who took a Storm Zero early in the bout at ringside, which allowed The Fallen Goddess to regain the upper hand just when the champion was starting to gain momentum.

It seemed like Athena would dethrone the champion after she delivered the O-Face to Toni on the ring apron. Starkz was once again trying to interfere and tried to attack Storm with a steel chair before Mina Shirakawa chased her away from ringside.

This led to the finish of the bout after Toni Storm and Athena exchanged a couple of roll-ups, which only went as far as a two-count. Ultimately, The Timeless One emerged with the win after making Athena tap out to the Chicken Wing, continuing her 191-day title reign.

AEW Women's World Champion reportedly not leaving the promotion anytime soon

AEW has seen many stars leave the company for WWE recently, but Women's World Champion Toni Storm is not someone who would jump ship anytime soon. She is currently enjoying one of the best runs of her life and is in her record-breaking fourth reign as the Women's World Champion

Toni Storm is extremely over with the crowd, which might have drawn interest from Triple H and others over at WWE, considering her past with the company. However, renowned journalist Bryan Alvarez recently claimed that Tony Khan would outbid WWE when the time comes to retain his top star.

Faiz Ahmed

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
