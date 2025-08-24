WWE may not be able to bring back current AEW star as Tony Khan would outbid them - Reports

WWE and AEW are at war, going head-to-head now and then. As far as the talents go, the two promotions have been engaged in a bidding battle over the years. One name that Triple H and Co. are unlikely to sign is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.The New Zealand-Australian wrestler found her groove after leaving WWE for AEW. In recent years, she has been doing some of the best character work of her career, with the &quot;Timeless&quot; Toni Storm gimmick resonating with the AEW fanbase.She is riding high as the reigning AEW Women's World Champion in her record-setting fourth reign. There's no word on when her contract will expire, but it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Triple H would want to bring her back if or when she becomes a free agent.According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE would not let Toni Storm use her AEW gimmick if they were to bring her back in the future.&quot;WWE may not want to recreate her AEW gimmick. That’s not usually how they operate,&quot; Meltzer said.Bryan Alvarez believed that Tony Khan would outbid the Stamford-based promotion to retain Storm's services when the time comes.&quot;Tony Khan would likely outbid them anyway. She’s one of his top stars right now.” (H/T: Ringside News)What's next for former WWE star Toni Storm in AEW?After successfully defending her title against Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) at All In: Texas, Toni Storm now faces an uphill battle at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door tonight.She will put her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Athena. The 36-year-old star won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In to earn a title shot.During the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door, The Fallen Goddess picked up a victory over The Timeless One in a tag team match, also featuring Mercedes Moné and Alex Windsor.Will Athena be able to dethrone Toni Storm and become a double champion? Only time will tell.