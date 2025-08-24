  • home icon
WWE may not be able to bring back current AEW star as Tony Khan would outbid them - Reports

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Published Aug 24, 2025 03:09 GMT
Tony Khan (left), Triple H (right) [Image credits: wwe.com and AEW on YouTube]

WWE and AEW are at war, going head-to-head now and then. As far as the talents go, the two promotions have been engaged in a bidding battle over the years. One name that Triple H and Co. are unlikely to sign is the reigning AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.

The New Zealand-Australian wrestler found her groove after leaving WWE for AEW. In recent years, she has been doing some of the best character work of her career, with the "Timeless" Toni Storm gimmick resonating with the AEW fanbase.

She is riding high as the reigning AEW Women's World Champion in her record-setting fourth reign. There's no word on when her contract will expire, but it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Triple H would want to bring her back if or when she becomes a free agent.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE would not let Toni Storm use her AEW gimmick if they were to bring her back in the future.

"WWE may not want to recreate her AEW gimmick. That’s not usually how they operate," Meltzer said.

Bryan Alvarez believed that Tony Khan would outbid the Stamford-based promotion to retain Storm's services when the time comes.

"Tony Khan would likely outbid them anyway. She’s one of his top stars right now.” (H/T: Ringside News)
What's next for former WWE star Toni Storm in AEW?

After successfully defending her title against Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) at All In: Texas, Toni Storm now faces an uphill battle at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door tonight.

She will put her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Athena. The 36-year-old star won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In to earn a title shot.

During the go-home episode of AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door, The Fallen Goddess picked up a victory over The Timeless One in a tag team match, also featuring Mercedes Moné and Alex Windsor.

Will Athena be able to dethrone Toni Storm and become a double champion? Only time will tell.

Edited by Pratik Singh
