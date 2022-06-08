“Over time there was so much f*ckery, so much bullsh**” - Toni Storm says she was devastated after her WWE run 

AEW star Toni Storm has opened up about how her spirits were crushed after working for WWE.

The company is often called the Land of Opportunities, but there are times when stars do not receive any chances. This results in the stars becoming tired of working for the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

Last December, Toni Storm was involved in a segment with Charlotte Flair which involved the two superstars throwing pies at each other. The original plans were much worse than what transpired. On the latest episode of The Sessions with Renee Young, Storm talked about her time with WWE and how it crushed her spirit of working in professional wrestling:

“Over time there was so much f*ckery, so much bullsh**. Each to their own, some people don’t get that and some people do and I was just sick of it and tired. What am I doing this for? What am I trying to prove to anyone? Do people really care where I go to do fake wrestling moves? Do people really care that bad that I have to be miserable day in, day out? I was unhappy and why should I be unhappy? So I could do WrestleMania? That’s nice and everything but I’m still going to be miserable the next day.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

After her loss to Charlotte, she immediately left the company. She served her 90 day non-compete clause and found her love for wrestling once again and joined AEW.

Toni Storm opens up on why she left WWE

Toni Storm was one of the hottest prospects in the world of professional wrestling when she was signed by WWE. Storm won various accolades during her run in NXT and NX UK. However, the same amount of success was not transferred when she made her main roster debut.

The New Zealand star gave her all, agreeing to all promos and scripts but she didn't enjoy working for the company. In the same episode, Toni Storm talked about why she decided to leave WWE:

“Let’s just face it, they fire people left, right, and center out of the blue, and I could be fired next week, and then what’s the point? It just felt very pointless in the end, to be honest, and it’s been hard to convey that. Especially to the fans, especially to people who just aren’t in this business and they’ll never understand. I must sound ridiculous to those people but the reality of what it’s actually like [in WWE] is something else." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

The AEW star shared that she didn't feel appreciated and it crushed her love for wrestling:

“I didn’t feel that appreciated. I just felt like at times they didn’t have very much respect for me and over time they crushed my love for wrestling. It just wasn’t even wrestling anymore, you’re not even allowed to say wrestling. You get group texts saying ‘Don’t say professional wrestling in promos,’ I understand but like whatever.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Toni Storm left the company in December and began working her way to the top on the independent circuit. It will be interesting to see where she goes next after she failed to win the Owen Hart Women's tournament.

