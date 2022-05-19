Former WWE star almost had her shirt ripped off in a segment with Charlotte Flair

AEW star Toni Storm recently opened up about a scrapped segment involving Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair has been at the top of WWE ever since she began her career on the main roster. She is a multi-time women's champion and featured in the main event of WrestleMania 35 alongside Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

It's a dream for a new call-up to work with an established star such as Charlotte. After making her SmackDown debut, Toni Storm began feuding with Flair over the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Storm spoke about a scrapped segment with Flair. She noted that it would have been a "terrible idea."

The original idea was like, I was called up and asked if I was comfortable having my shirt ripped off or something. They wanted to do this whole angle where they wanted to rip my shirt off to be embarrassed, in my underwear, I guess. When you're asked if you're comfortable to do that and literally, people are being fired every single week, it's like, 'Well, yeah, I guess I'm comfortable with that.' [said with nervous sarcasm]. Then, a lot of people fought to not have that happen. That would have been a terrible idea. (H/T - Fightful)

Fortunately, the backstage personnel realized how inappropriate the angle was to be performed in today's time. However, they went ahead with a different segment between Flair and Storm to fuel their feud.

Toni Storm talks about Charlotte Flair's pie segment on SmackDown

Toni Storm is a multi-time champion on the independent circuit and has worked in various major promotions before her stint with WWE. After her arrival, she quickly won the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK Women's Championship.

However, her main roster run was underwhelming as she was let go within a short span of time. During her final days on the Blue Brand, she unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During the same episode of AEW Unrestricted, Storm spoke about the "pie segment" with Charlotte Flair. The star noted that it was hilarious to have a pie fight with The Queen.

To be honest, the pie was actually quite a sweet treat in comparison to what it could have been. In hindsight, I don't really mad. I'm not even mad. People think I'm mad, I think it's hilarious, standing there covered in pie. I can demolish food, so if they're throwing food at me, that was a good day. Not painful at all. That was a good one, to be honest. That was one of my better times." (H/T - Fightful)

Storm is currently smashing it in AEW, where she is set to face Britt Braker in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Meanwhile, Flair has taken some time off after her loss to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

Edited by Pratik Singh