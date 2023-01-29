33-year-old reacts to Roman Reigns' vicious beatdown on Sami Zayn at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' assault on Sami Zayn has garnered a response from former AEW star Big Swole.

The Tribal Chief clashed against Kevin Owens in the main event of the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. After a hard-fought battle, Reigns managed to retain the gold with a spear on Owens.

Post-match, The Bloodline laid down a KO and tied him to the rope with handcuffs. Reigns instructed Zayn to hit his former partner with a steel chair. However, he hesitated and turned on The Tribal Chief instead.

What followed next was a one-sided annihilation of The Honorary Uce at the hands of Roman Reigns and his faction, except Jey Uso, who walked away.

Shortly after, former AEW star Big Swole took to Twitter to express her opinion on the events that took place after the main event match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

It has long been speculated that The Bloodline would kick Sami Zayn out of the faction, and that turned out to be true tonight. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Zayn in his likely feud with Roman Reigns on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

