33-year-old star confirms he's not returning to AEW anytime soon

A former member of the AEW roster has made it abundantly clear on his social media account that he is not making a return to the company any time soon.

The star in question is Joey Janela, who was a part of All Elite Wrestling when it was first introduced in 2019. He became one of the first signings for the company.

However, Janela left the promotion once his contract expired in 2022, leaving fans to wonder whether or not he might make a comeback at some point in the future.

AEW is always open to bringing in talent for sporadic appearances, leading some to wonder if some of the company's departed stars might make some shocking returns soon. However, when asked by a fan on Twitter, Joey Janela made it clear he would not be one of them.

You can check out the exchange below:

Janela's response was short, sweet, and straight to the point, but never say never in the wild world of wrestling.

Joey Janela has been enjoying life since leaving AEW

While some wrestlers may be a bit lost after leaving such a big promotion like All Elite Wrestling, that hasn't been the case for Joey Janela. The star has arguably been more active than ever before.

Janela has always been a staple of the GCW roster, but due to his AEW contract, he couldn't let loose as much as he wanted. Following his exit, he captured GCW's Extreme Championship.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Jun Akiyama hits Joey Janela with a Super Exploder Suplex in their TLC match at today’s DDT Grand Prix (12.04.2022) Jun Akiyama hits Joey Janela with a Super Exploder Suplex in their TLC match at today’s DDT Grand Prix (12.04.2022)https://t.co/YJcCs8w5cP

Joey has also been making waves in Japan for companies like DDT and FREEDOMS. Janela won the DDT Extreme Championship in August 2022 but eventually lost the title to Japanese legend Jun Akiyama in a TLC Match in December 2022.

Do you miss having Joey Janela in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes