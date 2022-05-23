Former AEW star says he makes more money since leaving Tony khan's promotion

Joey Janela has suggested that he makes more money on the indie circuit since departing AEW.

The Bad Boy worked a GCW pay-per-view event on the 21st, wrestling a deathmatch against Drew Parker. During the event, Janela lit his boot on fire before delivering a flaming superkick to Parker. However, all did not go to plan as his foot remained alight after the spot and refused to go out.

With footage of the scary spot making its way to Twitter, fans continued to chime in on the AEW star's situation. Some received promp replies from the Bad Boy himself.

One user poked fun at Janela's status as a freelancer, to which the former AEW star retorted that he makes more money on the indies:

Despite signing with All Elite Wrestling from its launch date in 2019, Joey Janela confirmed he would be leaving the promotion earlier this year. He has since been fairly vocal about his tenure, and his recent words appear to suggest he has no plans of returning in the near future.

AEW stopped communicating with Joey Janela prior to his exit

Upon announcing his imminent departure, Joey Janela stated that the company had stopped communicating with him entirely at that point. His last appearance in a match on AEW television was on an episode of Dark in February, losing to Lee Moriarty on his way out of the promotion.

During his time with Tony Khan's promotion, the Bad Boy challenged for both the TNT and world titles, facing the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley and Darby Allin. He enjoyed an extended tag team run with Sonny Kiss as his partner before turning heel and aligning himself with Kayla Rossi.

The former partners then faced each other on Dark Elevation, with Kiss taking the win on that occasion. Their rematch took place in Dark's main event in a No Disqualification bout. Janela took the win on that occasion and appeared to be the winner of their feud.

He continues to make use of his gimmicked match in GCW as a regular feature for the promotion.

