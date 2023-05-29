33-year-old star who left AEW last year teases returning to join forces with Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega suffered a devastating loss at the hands of the Blackpool Combat Club at Double or Nothing, and a former AEW star has offered his services to the "Best Bout Machine."

The former star in question is Joey Janela, a man who faced Omega several times in AEW before he left the company in 2022. But could the current GCW star be the key to helping The Elite conquer the BCC?

Following the Anarchy in the Arena match, Kenny Omega cut a promo to the live crowd pleading for them not to give up on The Elite in their war with the BCC. To round out the promo, Omega stated that he might have to make some calls to some of his non-AEW friends for help.

Many people have speculated that one of those friends is Omega's former partner Kota Ibushi. Still, in an attempt to offer his services as another non-AEW friend, Joey Janela posted this on his Twitter page:

Joey Janela was only the second man to face Ibushi following Kota becoming a free agent at the end of January 2023. The two men faced each other at "Joey Janela's Spring Break 7" event over WrestleMania weekend, where Ibushi picked up the victory.

Kenny Omega and The Elite were betrayed by Japanese star at AEW Double or Nothing

One of the biggest questions for Kenny Omega and The Elite coming out of Double or Nothing is, who can they trust? Omega has already been betrayed by Don Callis, and during the Anarchy in the Arena match, he was betrayed again.

This time, it was Konosuke Takeshita who turned his back on Omega, attacking him during the closing moments of the match, allowing Wheeler Yuta to pick up the pinfall victory.

While nothing was officially confirmed on the night, it seems as if at least Takeshita and maybe Don Callis have joined the Blackpool Combat Club. However, fans will have to wait until this Wednesday on Dynamite to find out more.

