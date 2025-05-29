33-year-old star shockingly relinquishes his title on AEW Dynamite just days after winning it

A popular AEW star has suddenly given up their title tonight on Dynamite. This comes after they won it a few days ago, and this decision was made to continue its lineage.

This past Sunday at Double or Nothing, 'Hangman' Adam Page won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Apart from winning the trophy, he was given a commemorative belt. This has been the tradition for the tournament winners for some time now.

Page addressed his win and what it meant for him and the company. He thanked all those who made his victory possible and promised the fans that he would get the AEW World Championship back from Jon Moxley. He handed over the commemorative belt, as this was now going to be given to next year's winner of the Owen Hart Cup.

Hangman has completed his transition back to the light, a journey he admitted has been difficult but a long time coming. He now looked to All In: Texas as he was going after the AEW World title, and he wanted to revive its previous purpose and prestige, noting that it was a testament to what the company was all about.

He faces a long journey ahead with the Death Riders in his way. 'Hangman' Adam Page will surely need all the help he can get.

