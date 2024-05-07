34-year-old AEW star makes shocking revelation; teases breaking up team after 1289 days

A popular AEW star has discussed the future of a top tag team. Max Caster recently discussed his partnership with Anthony Bowens.

Max Caster and Anthony Bowens became tag team partners on the October 27, 2020, episode of Dark. The duo officially formed The Acclaimed on the December 16, 2020, episode of Dynamite. As of this writing, it has been 1289 days since Caster and Bowens combined forces as an official tandem in the Tony Khan-led company.

In an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Max Caster claimed he was a veteran in pro wrestling and one of AEW's locker room leaders.

“I don’t feel the animosity yet. And you would think [it’s been almost four years] it doesn’t feel like that. We can look back on the start. It seems like yesterday and again, like for me, I feel like I don’t give myself enough respect to say I am a veteran in wrestling. I am one of the most popular wrestlers in AEW, I am a locker room leader. Even if it’s by example, people could watch us and say I want to aspire to be that. I don’t know if I give myself enough credit for that because I don’t even know if there’s a reason."

Max Caster further mentioned that he was focused on gradually improving as a solo performer, seemingly hinting at parting ways with Bowens somewhere down the line.

"That’s one of the things I want to improve this year (...) It’s for some people, for me, definitely, and that’s where the best wrestler alive comes from (...) It’s not going to be tomorrow. But one day, it’s going to start, and it’s going to keep going and keep going. And everyone’s gonna say, 'Wow, I never realized how great Max is.' And I think it all just starts with me and in here. So that’s what we’re working on this year along with the physical improvements. It’s just making sure that I know that I am the best." [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

Max Caster names the best homegrown talents in AEW

During the same interview on Insight, Chris Van Vliet asked Max Caster to name who he thought was the best homegrown talent in AEW. In response, the former champion didn't pick some of his popular colleagues like Darby Allin, Britt Baker, or Jack Perry.

Caster picked himself and his tag team partner, Anthony Bowens, as the "best purely homegrown talents AEW had ever created." The 34-year-old also spoke about how insanely popular he and his Acclaimed teammate had become not only in All Elite Wrestling but outside it.