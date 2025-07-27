34-year-old AEW star recalls almost poisoning himself

A 34-year-old AEW star has recently revealed an interesting story about himself from his early days as an aspiring professional wrestler. Danhausen, who is known for his enigmatic persona in All Elite Wrestling, recalled a phase of his life when he almost poisoned himself.On X, formerly Twitter, the star responded to a fan post asking for fun stories in movie theaters. He shared several quirky snippets about his time working in the cinemas, but the most noteworthy was when he was so frustrated cleaning up soda-covered stuff left behind. The 34-year-old jokingly wrote that it was so all-consuming that he poisoned himself with the cleaning chemicals used to clean up the mess.&quot;Road Famous Davis’ bike around the projectionist booth. Tanned on roof. Watched the pest with camera boy Nick for 12 hours straight on Thanksgiving. Built the Avengers film reels once. Almost poisoned self with chemicals to clean up soda goo,&quot; he said.Check out Danhausen's post on X below:Moreover, in the same post, Danhausen revealed that he watched the 1997 movie The Pest for a straight 12 hours with his friend, Camera Boy Nick. It was a fun and light-hearted post, highlighting the AEW star's experience working at the cinemas. For those who don't know, the 34-year-old spent around five years of his life working at a local AMC movie theater.The star is currently under a contract with AEW. However, he has been absent from TV programming for a long time. His last in-ring appearance in the company was during a Battle Royal at Worlds End - Zero Hour in 2023. However, he has been active in the world of professional wrestling. On July 20, 2025, Danhausen competed against Drake Daniels at ACW At Tanner's.Update on Danhausen's AEW contract statusDanhausen has been a fan favorite talent in the world of professional wrestling for quite a while. However, his sporadic appearances lately in Tony Khan's promotion have significantly affected his momentum. Now, a recent report suggested that the 34-year-old's time with the Jacksonville-based promotion could be coming to an end.During Fightful's Q&amp;A, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Danhausen's AEW contract is set to expire in July, but his contract could be extended if Tony Khan decides to add injury time to his deal.Additionally, some reports even suggested that WWE is seemingly interested in signing Danhausen to the company. That said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 34-year-old star in the world of pro wrestling.