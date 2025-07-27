  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 34-year-old AEW star recalls almost poisoning himself

34-year-old AEW star recalls almost poisoning himself

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Jul 27, 2025 14:26 GMT
AEW
An AEW star shared some interesting information [Image Credit: allelitewrestling.com]

A 34-year-old AEW star has recently revealed an interesting story about himself from his early days as an aspiring professional wrestler. Danhausen, who is known for his enigmatic persona in All Elite Wrestling, recalled a phase of his life when he almost poisoned himself.

Ad

On X, formerly Twitter, the star responded to a fan post asking for fun stories in movie theaters. He shared several quirky snippets about his time working in the cinemas, but the most noteworthy was when he was so frustrated cleaning up soda-covered stuff left behind. The 34-year-old jokingly wrote that it was so all-consuming that he poisoned himself with the cleaning chemicals used to clean up the mess.

"Road Famous Davis’ bike around the projectionist booth. Tanned on roof. Watched the pest with camera boy Nick for 12 hours straight on Thanksgiving. Built the Avengers film reels once. Almost poisoned self with chemicals to clean up soda goo," he said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Danhausen's post on X below:

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Moreover, in the same post, Danhausen revealed that he watched the 1997 movie The Pest for a straight 12 hours with his friend, Camera Boy Nick. It was a fun and light-hearted post, highlighting the AEW star's experience working at the cinemas. For those who don't know, the 34-year-old spent around five years of his life working at a local AMC movie theater.

The star is currently under a contract with AEW. However, he has been absent from TV programming for a long time. His last in-ring appearance in the company was during a Battle Royal at Worlds End - Zero Hour in 2023. However, he has been active in the world of professional wrestling. On July 20, 2025, Danhausen competed against Drake Daniels at ACW At Tanner's.

Ad

Update on Danhausen's AEW contract status

Danhausen has been a fan favorite talent in the world of professional wrestling for quite a while. However, his sporadic appearances lately in Tony Khan's promotion have significantly affected his momentum. Now, a recent report suggested that the 34-year-old's time with the Jacksonville-based promotion could be coming to an end.

During Fightful's Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that Danhausen's AEW contract is set to expire in July, but his contract could be extended if Tony Khan decides to add injury time to his deal.

Additionally, some reports even suggested that WWE is seemingly interested in signing Danhausen to the company. That said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 34-year-old star in the world of pro wrestling.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Twitter icon

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications