34-year-old claims his upcoming clash with AEW star will be better than Shawn Michaels' legendary match

A 34-year-old wrestler has called up a legendary Shawn Michaels match and declared that his upcoming clash with AEW's Nick Wayne will eclipse The Heartbreak Kid's greatest effort.

Joey Janela signed with AEW in 2019 and made an immediate impact in the company. However, as time went on, Janela's star power started to fade, and he was finally released from his contract. Since his release, Janela has been active on the independent circuit and has been making a name for himself.

On the other hand, Nick Wayne is one of AEW's rising stars. Ever since aligning himself with Christian Cage, Wayne has shown a lot of maturity and growth in the ring. Although he still has a long way to go in his career, Wayne's stock continues to rise each day.

Janela and Wayne are set to clash in a 60-minute Iron Man Match at an upcoming show in DEFY on May 10th. Ahead of this match, Joey Janela took to social media to claim that his upcoming bout with Nick Wayne will be better than Shawn Michaels' legendary Iron Man match with Kurt Angle.

"Mine with Nick Wayne will be better"

Dijak is grateful to Shawn Michaels and Triple H for giving him a second chance

Before returning to NXT, Dijak was known as T-Bar on the main roster, where he was part of the failed faction RETRIBUTION. Just when it looked like his career might be done, WWE moved him down to NXT and repackaged him with a new gimmick.

Dijak took to social media to express his gratitude towards Shawn Michaels and Triple H after being given a second chance when he was on the verge of being fired.

"People who tell me I shouldn’t do a moonsault off the top of a cage have never been T-Bar barely treading water on Main Event & [sic] tearfully staring at my phone waiting to be fired. I don’t take a second of this for granted, and I’m eternally grateful to @ShawnMichaels & @TripleH," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Dijak will be able to keep his momentum as he pursues the NXT North American Championship.

