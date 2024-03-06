"I don’t take a second of this for granted" - Popular WWE star eternally grateful to Shawn Michaels and Triple H

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have been guiding WWE Superstars as creative heads in the promotion. Recently, a popular star reflected on his ongoing run in the company and thanked the Heart Break Kid and The Game.

In 2022, Dijak made a fresh start on the developmental brand under Shawn Michaels' creative leadership. The star spent a handful of years on WWE's main roster under the old regime before returning to the new developmental brand.

On a recent episode of NXT, the former Retribution star defeated Joe Gacy in an Asylum Match. After the show, Dijak reflected on his stellar run with the brand and thanked Triple H and Shawn Michaels for giving him a second chance.

"People who tell me I shouldn’t do a moonsault off the top of a cage have never been T-Bar barely treading water on Main Event & [sic] tearfully staring at my phone waiting to be fired. I don’t take a second of this for granted, and I’m eternally grateful to @ShawnMichaels & @TripleH," he wrote.

It will be interesting to see what the star does next following his massive win.

Shawn Michaels on his close connection with Triple H in WWE

Triple H and Shawn Michaels have done it all in WWE during their legendary careers. The two stars continue to work closely in non-wrestling roles following their in-ring retirement.

Speaking on ImPaulsive, Shawn Michaels spoke about Triple H and the difficulties The Game faced when The Heartbreak Kid was surrounded by controversy in the company while being the top guy in WWE.

"I know everybody can only see him now as the head cheese, but he wasn't then. I was the top dude at that time, and he was the guy still waiting for his first break, and he was a friend of mine. He was the best friend of the most hated guy in the company and in the business. And he never left my side. He could've thrown me under the bus at any point; he saved himself, you know what I mean? For me, that's the kind of stuff I can cry about, but how can I not give every ounce of myself for whatever he needs me to do?" [36:37 - 37:23]

It remains to be seen how Michaels and Triple H book Dijak in the coming weeks.

What are your thoughts on Dijak? Sound off!

