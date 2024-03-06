WWE brings back rare match after 2,845 days; Dijak defeats 36-year-old star to emerge victorious

On NXT Roadblock this week, Dijak collided with Joe Gacy in an Asylum Match. This was the first time since 2016 that the match was contested in WWE.

The two stars have been involved in a feud for a while now, and it seems like they're obsessed with inflicting pain on each other. They clashed in a No Disqualification match at NXT Vengeance Day, but that wasn't enough to settle their feud. The first-ever Asylum Match took place at Extreme Rules in 2016 between Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho.

The match returned on WWE NXT Roadblock after 2,845 days. Joe Gacy and Dijak both grabbed a weapon as soon as the bell rang. Gacy sent his opponent into the cage multiple times, but he was blindsided with a clothesline from behind. Dijak opened a Jack in the Box, which popped out a glove that hit him below the belt.

Joe Gacy then discharged a fire extinguisher on Dijak and nailed the latter with a driver for a 2-count. After the commercial break, Dijak hit Gacy with a moonsault off the top of the cage for a nearfall. He then placed his opponent in a straight jacket and blinded him with duct tape. In the end, Dijak hit two Feast Your Eyes to win the opening match of WWE NXT Roadblock.

