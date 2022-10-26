WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently revealed why he has such a close connection with Triple H, who has stuck by him at any cost.

In the mid-90s, Shawn Michaels was at the top of the mountain in WWE and was running the show behind the scenes with The Kliq. However, there were many who went against Michaels and his group. Even with the controversies, Michaels managed to maintain his position as the top guy in the company.

The two best friends are still inseparable and have had several ups and downs throughout their careers. Speaking on ImPaulsive, Michaels opened up about how Triple H has always been on his side even during their worst days and stood by Michaels when he was the most hated man in the industry.

"I know everybody can only see him now as the head cheese, but he wasn't then. I was the top dude at that time and he was the guy still waiting for his first break, and he was a friend of mine. He was the best friend of the most hated guy in the company and in the business. And he never left my side. He could've thrown me under the bus at any point, saved himself, you know what I mean? (...) For me, that's the kind of stuff I can cry about, but how can I not give every ounce of myself for whatever he needs me to do?" (36:37 to 37:23)

Even after two decades, Hunter and Michaels have remained the best of friends and are currently working together.

Triple H's regime promoted Shawn Michaels to Vice President of Talent Development in WWE

Last year, NXT was rebooted as Vince McMahon wanted to return it to a developmental platform instead of a third brand. Triple H stepped down from his role and duties after suffering a cardiac scare.

Earlier this year, Triple H returned to the company. During his absence, Shawn Michaels worked with the brand under McMahon's orders. After Vince retired from the company, his duties were taken up by several others, including Triple H and HBK.

Hunter became the Chief Content Officer and began handling the creative aspect of the weekly product. During his reign, he promoted Shawn Michaels to Senior Vice President of Talent Development.

Along with this, Michaels is currently heading the developmental brand as Hunter is working with the main roster stars for RAW and SmackDown. Road Dogg was also recently rehired by Triple H.

